Pirates' Starling Marte: Posts four hits

Marte went 4-for-7 with a three-run home run in a 12-10 loss against the Brewers on Saturday.

The 30-year-old is heating up, having gone 7-for-12 (.583) in the last two games. He's been hitting better for a little while now, as he's 18-for-46 (.391) with three home runs in the last 11 games. Overall, Marte is batting .272 with seven homers, 25 RBI, 32 runs and nine steals in 206 at-bats this season.