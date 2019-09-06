Pirates' Starling Marte: Potentially nursing injury

Marte missed his second straight game Thursday apparently in order to rest an undisclosed injury, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Manager Clint Hurdle revealed little about Marte's status prior to Thursday's game. "Giving him some time down," Hurdle said. "I'm waiting to hear from the trainers." The center fielder hadn't missed a game since June 7. Look for Pittsburgh to provide further information on Marte prior to Friday's tilt.