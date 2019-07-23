Pirates' Starling Marte: Pounds out three hits Monday

Marte went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs in a 6-5 loss to St. Louis on Monday.

The center fielder is batting .293 with a team-leading four home runs since the All-Star break. He's stolen only two bags in four tries since June 10, however, and none in his last 16 games. Since settling exclusively into the third spot of the batting order May 28, Marte is slashing .311/.345/.542 with 10 homers and 32 RBI in 207 plate appearances.