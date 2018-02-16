Pirates' Starling Marte: Preparing for rebound in 2018

Marte (hand), who arrived to spring training three days early Thursday, says he's feeling more healthy after injury ended his Dominican Winter League prematurely, Rob Biertempfel of the Athletic reports.

He was spiked on his left hand while playing for Leones del Escogido. "Sometimes, I'll still feel a tweak there," Marte said. "Not a big deal." The center fielder typically gets hit by more pitches than most batters -- he's totaled 87 HBPs in six seasons -- with nagging injuries costing him the odd game or two. Fortunately, Marte ended a disastrous 2017 (which included an 80-game PED suspension) on a high note, slashing .322/.380/.456 with three homers and eight stolen bases in 100 September plate appearances. With Andrew McCutchen traded to San Francisco, the hope is that Marte will relax in his natural center field position and rebound with a solid campaign.