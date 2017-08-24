Play

Pirates' Starling Marte: Rare day off Thursday

Marte is out of the lineup Thursday against the Dodgers.

Marte will retreat to the bench for just the second time since July 17, as Sean Rodriguez draws a start in left for the series finale. Since the two-game set against Milwaukee on Aug. 15, Marte is hitting .350/.395/.550 with two home runs and five RBI in his last nine outings.

