Pirates' Starling Marte: Rare day off Thursday
Marte is out of the lineup Thursday against the Dodgers.
Marte will retreat to the bench for just the second time since July 17, as Sean Rodriguez draws a start in left for the series finale. Since the two-game set against Milwaukee on Aug. 15, Marte is hitting .350/.395/.550 with two home runs and five RBI in his last nine outings.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Red-hot stretch continues Sunday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Blasts first homer since return from suspension•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Hits just keep coming•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Playing small ball•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Takes seat Friday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Scoring atop the order•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, but hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...