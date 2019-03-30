Pirates' Starling Marte: Ready for debut

Marte (head) will start in center field and hit second in Saturday's game against the Reds.

Marte had his season debut delayed by two days after he experienced a migraine headache prior to Thursday's opener, resulting in him being scratched from the starting nine. With the migraine symptoms having seemingly relented, Marte should be ready to handle his normal everyday role and serve as the engine of the Pirates' offense.

