Marte went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, two runs and a stolen base in a 5-2 victory against the Cubs on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old is off to a slow start in a couple categories, but he displayed his power and speed at Wrigley Field on Wednesday. He's also found ways to contribute despite not many hits or homers. Marte is only batting .225 with one homer, but he also has five RBI, seven runs and three steals in 10 games.