Pirates' Starling Marte: Red-hot stretch continues Sunday
Marte went 2-for-3 with two runs scored Sunday against the Cardinals, giving him six consecutive multi-hit performances.
He's totaled 13 hits in his last 25 at-bats while adding four stolen bases over that six-game span. Marte appeared to come up lame while rounding third base in the first inning of Sunday's game, but he played the remaining eight innings without issue.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Blasts first homer since return from suspension•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Hits just keep coming•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Playing small ball•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Takes seat Friday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Scoring atop the order•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Scores three runs against Reds•
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....