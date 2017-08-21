Play

Pirates' Starling Marte: Red-hot stretch continues Sunday

Marte went 2-for-3 with two runs scored Sunday against the Cardinals, giving him six consecutive multi-hit performances.

He's totaled 13 hits in his last 25 at-bats while adding four stolen bases over that six-game span. Marte appeared to come up lame while rounding third base in the first inning of Sunday's game, but he played the remaining eight innings without issue.

