Pirates' Starling Marte: Remains out Friday

Marte (back) is not in the lineup for Friday's spring game against the Rays, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Marte was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to a tight lower back, so it's not overly surprising to see him out of the lineup the following day. The 30-year-old is still considered day-to-day, but it's worth keeping a close eye on his status with Opening Day less than a week away.