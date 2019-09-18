Play

Pirates' Starling Marte: Remains out of lineup

Marte (wrist) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Wednesday's game will mark the ninth in a row that Marte has opened on the bench. The Pirates still don't have a target date for Marte's return, and with just 10 games to go and the club out of the playoff hunt, the chances of him being shut down increase with each additional game he misses.

