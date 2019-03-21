Pirates' Starling Marte: Removed from lineup

Marte was removed from Thursday's lineup because of a tight lower back.

The Pirates are calling Marte's removal from the lineup precautionary. The outfielder, who is currently being treated by the team's medical staff, should be considered day-to-day. Given how close it is to the start of the season, Marte's status will be worth monitoring in the coming days.

More News
Our Latest Stories