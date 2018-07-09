Pirates' Starling Marte: Responds to time off

Marte, who collected two hits Sunday, is 9-for-16 since returning from a three-game benching.

He put down a pair of bunt singles and stole his fourth base in as many games since the team gave him a re-boot during its West Coast roadtrip last week. Marte also made several strong plays in center field. The 29-year-old has already hit more homers (10) than in either of the last two seasons (in fewer at-bats) and features a full-season, career-best .179 ISO.

