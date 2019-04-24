Pirates' Starling Marte: Resumes light activities
Marte (abdomen) began light baseball activities Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Marte is reportedly feeling much better after leaving Friday's game due to a collision with shortstop Erik Gonzalez (shoulder). The outfielder said earlier in the week that he doesn't expect to spend much more than the minimum 10 days on the IL, a notion supported by his ability to resume some activity Wednesday.
