Pirates' Starling Marte: Resumes light activities

Marte (abdomen) began light baseball activities Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Marte is reportedly feeling much better after leaving Friday's game due to a collision with shortstop Erik Gonzalez (shoulder). The outfielder said earlier in the week that he doesn't expect to spend much more than the minimum 10 days on the IL, a notion supported by his ability to resume some activity Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories