Pirates' Starling Marte: Retreats to bench
Marte is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres.
Marte will be the odd man out in the Pirates' four-man outfield rotation, as Austin Meadows checks in as the center fielder and leadoff man in the series finale. The day off will give Marte a chance to reset after what has been a rough stretch for the 29-year-old since he returned from an oblique injury in late May. In his last 30 games, Marte has posted a porous .244 on-base percentage, though he has gone 8-for-9 on steal attempts over that stretch.
