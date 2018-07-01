Pirates' Starling Marte: Retreats to bench

Marte is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres.

Marte will be the odd man out in the Pirates' four-man outfield rotation, as Austin Meadows checks in as the center fielder and leadoff man in the series finale. The day off will give Marte a chance to reset after what has been a rough stretch for the 29-year-old since he returned from an oblique injury in late May. In his last 30 games, Marte has posted a porous .244 on-base percentage, though he has gone 8-for-9 on steal attempts over that stretch.