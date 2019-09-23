Pirates' Starling Marte: Return remains in question

General manager Neil Huntington said during his Sunday radio show that Marte (wrist) does not appear close to returning, 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh reports.

"He's continued to fight to get back into the lineup but his body hasn't cooperated the way we would ideally like it to," Huntington noted. With only six games remaining in the season, time is running out on Marte. The center fielder hasn't appeared in a game since serving as a pinch runner Sept. 10.