Pirates' Starling Marte: Return timeline unclear
Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Saturday that there isn't a concrete timeline for Marte (abdomen/quadriceps) to return from the 10-day injured list, though it's expected the outfielder will return this season, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Marte was diagnosed with an abdominal wall contusion and right quadriceps bruise after colliding Friday with teammate Erik Gonzalez, who sustained a fractured collarbone and was placed on the 60-day IL. Gonzalez's injury is the more serious of the two, but Tomczyk's unwillingness to commit to a timeline for Marte suggests the 30-year-old will likely be sidelined for more than the minimum 10 days. Marte will wait until some of his soreness subsides before resuming baseball activities, at which point the Pirates may have a better idea regarding a target date for his return.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Also nursing quad bruise•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Lands on IL with abdominal injury•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Likely bound for IL•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Exits on cart•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Starting versus Giants•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Stays in game after HBP•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Yankees have Judge reinforcements
There's no replacing what Aaron Judge brings to the field for the Yankees or your Fantasy lineup....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 5 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start