Pirates' Starling Marte: Return timeline unclear

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Saturday that there isn't a concrete timeline for Marte (abdomen/quadriceps) to return from the 10-day injured list, though it's expected the outfielder will return this season, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Marte was diagnosed with an abdominal wall contusion and right quadriceps bruise after colliding Friday with teammate Erik Gonzalez, who sustained a fractured collarbone and was placed on the 60-day IL. Gonzalez's injury is the more serious of the two, but Tomczyk's unwillingness to commit to a timeline for Marte suggests the 30-year-old will likely be sidelined for more than the minimum 10 days. Marte will wait until some of his soreness subsides before resuming baseball activities, at which point the Pirates may have a better idea regarding a target date for his return.