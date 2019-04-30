Pirates' Starling Marte: Returns from injury

Marte (abdomen) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Marte was involved in a scary collision with teammate Erik Gonzalez on April 19, suffering abdomen, quadriceps and rib injuries. After initially receiving a very vague timeline in which the only guarantee was that he'd return at some point this season, he'll wind up with a minimum-length stay on the injured list. Jason Martin was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.

