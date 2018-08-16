Pirates' Starling Marte: Returns to lineup
Marte (illness) is starting in center field and hitting second Thursday against the Cubs.
Marte is back in action after missing Wednesday's game with what appears to have been a minor illness. The 29-year-old outfielder is hitting .276/.320/.469 with 17 homers and 28 stolen bases through 106 games this season. He'll face lefty Jon Lester in his first game back.
