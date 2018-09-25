Pirates' Starling Marte: Returns to lineup

Marte (calf) is starting in center field and hitting second Tuesday against the Cubs, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Marte has been cleared to rejoin the starting nine after missing Monday's series opener with a calf injury that he picked up over the weekend. The outfielder, who is hitting .253/.291/.413 with two homers, three stolen bases and 10 RBI through 19 games this month, will face lefty Mike Montgomery in his return to action.