Pirates' Starling Marte: Returns to lineup

Marte (hand) will bat second and man center field Saturday against the Mets, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Marte had been held out of the last two games due to a hand injury, but it appears he's good to go. The 29-year-old has gone 1-for-5 with a walk and two strikeouts in his career against Jacob deGrom, who's slated to toe the rubber for the opposition.

