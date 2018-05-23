Pirates' Starling Marte: Runs bases Wednesday
Marte (oblique) ran the bases before Wednesday's game against the Reds, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Marte has been out since mid-May with an oblique strain. Until recently, he hadn't taken part in baseball activities. There haven't yet been reports of him swinging or throwing, so his return doesn't appear imminent, but at least he's been able to run. Austin Meadows will continue as the Pirates' center fielder in Marte's absence.
