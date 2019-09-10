Pirates' Starling Marte: Scores game-tying run Monday

Marte (wrist) served as a pinch runner Monday and scored in a 6-4 win over San Francisco.

While he's not expected to start the next couple games, it's encouraging that the team gave him the green light to at least serve as a pinch runner. Bryan Reynolds continues to play center field in Marte's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories