Pirates' Starling Marte: Scores three runs against Reds

Marte went 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored during Thursday's win over Cincinnati.

Marte is now 17-for-64 (.266 batting average) with five stolen bases and 13 runs through 15 games since returning from his suspension. He only has two extra-base hits during that span, so expecting help in the homer or RBI columns is ill-advised, and especially if Marte continues to lead off. He's definitely capable of posting solid numbers across the other traditional rotisserie categories, though.

