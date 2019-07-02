Pirates' Starling Marte: Scores twice in rout

Marte went 1-for-5 with a walk, a steal, an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 18-5 victory over the Cubs.

Marte opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning and grabbed his 13th steal of the season immediately afterwards. He scored on a Josh Bell homer later in that frame and again on a Corey Dickerson double in the fifth inning. Marte is now hitting .313/.352/.527 over his last 27 games.