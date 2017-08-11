Pirates' Starling Marte: Scoring atop the order

Marte went 2-for-5 with a pair of runs scored in Thursday's win over Detroit.

He's batted leadoff exclusively since returning from a steroid suspension. Marte's primary production thus far has come in the form of scoring runs: he's totaled 16 runs in 22 games. The outfielder also started in center field for the first time since April on Thursday, with usual starter Andrew McCutchen serving as Pittsburgh's designated hitter.