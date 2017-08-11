Pirates' Starling Marte: Scoring atop the order
Marte went 2-for-5 with a pair of runs scored in Thursday's win over Detroit.
He's batted leadoff exclusively since returning from a steroid suspension. Marte's primary production thus far has come in the form of scoring runs: he's totaled 16 runs in 22 games. The outfielder also started in center field for the first time since April on Thursday, with usual starter Andrew McCutchen serving as Pittsburgh's designated hitter.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Scores three runs against Reds•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Favorable matchup against Reds•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Contributing after long layoff•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Crosses plate four times Friday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Return goes smoothly Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Leading off in return from suspension•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...