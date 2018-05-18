Pirates' Starling Marte: Set for DL placement Friday

Marte (oblique) is expected to be placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

With prospect Austin Meadows expected to ascend from Triple-A Indianapolis to make his debut and fill the roster spot, Marte will need a few more days to recover from the right oblique problem that forced him to exit Tuesday's game. After the roster transaction becomes official, he won't be eligible for activation until next weekend, but a more detailed update on his timetable should be provided in the coming days. The 29-year-old has rewarded his shareholders with a .308/.366/.503 slash, six home runs, 10 stolen bases and 30 runs scored in 175 plate appearances. Meadows, Adam Frazier and Sean Rodriguez likely will combine to hold down center field in his stead.