Pirates' Starling Marte: Set to return from suspension Tuesday

Marte (suspension) will return to the starting lineup Tuesday against Milwaukee, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

The outfielder will serve the final game of his 80-game suspension Monday. Marte's expected to immediately take over as the team's everyday left fielder, though the Bucs won't force things with Adam Frazier, John Jaso and Jose Osuna all available to play left field. GM Neal Huntington refused to reveal where Marte might bat in the order, but first, second and fifth appear the most likely slots. The 28-year-old seems ready to go, having hit .304 with a homer and four stolen bases during his 12-game Triple-A stint.