Pirates' Starling Marte: Seventh time reaching 20 steals

Marte went 1-for-3 with his 20th stolen base against the Angels on Wednesday.

With 20 homers already to his credit, Marte reached the 20-20 mark for the second straight season. He also has a chance to go 20-30 with six weeks remaining, a feat he accomplished in 2018. The 30-year-old is slashing .305/.346/.516 with 17 homers and 16 steals in 411 plate appearances since the end of April.