Pirates' Starling Marte: Showing signs of rebound

Marte went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk against Milwaukee on Saturday.

The outfielder, who has hit just one homer in the last month, ripped his two-bagger off the center field fence. Pittsburgh moved Marte out of the two slot in the batting order prior to Friday's tilt and he's responded with four hits in 10 at-bats. It appears his three-week slump (10-for-64 prior to Friday) may be ending.

