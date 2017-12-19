Pirates' Starling Marte: Shut down from winter ball

Marte has been shut down from the Dominican Winter League due to a left hand injury, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The injury doesn't appear to be anything overly serious -- as it's being described as a cut -- but the Pirates decided to play it safe with the outfielder and shut him down for the short amount of time left in winter ball. Marte hit .255/.310/.396 with two homers and eight stolen bases in 28 games before being the injury. He's looking to bounce back in 2018 after a disappointing 2017 campaign that saw him play in just 77 games due to a suspension.