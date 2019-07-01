Pirates' Starling Marte: Singles three times

Marte went 3-for-4 with a run scored and was caught stealing in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Milwaukee.

Marte scored the Pirates' lone run on a first-inning RBI double from Melky Cabrera. The 30-year-old outfielder owns a .276/.319/.465 slash line with 30 extra-base hits and 50 runs scored this season.

