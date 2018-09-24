Pirates' Starling Marte: Sits for series opener
Marte (calf) is not in the lineup Monday against the Cubs, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Marte will sit for Monday's series opener after exiting Sunday's game against the Brewers with left calf tightness. The severity of the issue remains unknown at this point, leaving his status for the final week of the season murky. In his absence, Jordan Luplow is covering center field, with Pablo Reyes picking up a start in right field.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Exits with calf tightness•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Looking to stay hot Sunday•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Nice Saturday matchup on tap•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Hits second home run in September•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Goes deep against Reds•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Back on track•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...