Pirates' Starling Marte: Sits for series opener

Marte (calf) is not in the lineup Monday against the Cubs, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Marte will sit for Monday's series opener after exiting Sunday's game against the Brewers with left calf tightness. The severity of the issue remains unknown at this point, leaving his status for the final week of the season murky. In his absence, Jordan Luplow is covering center field, with Pablo Reyes picking up a start in right field.