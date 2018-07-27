Pirates' Starling Marte: Sitting again Friday

Marte (hand) remains out of Friday's lineup against the Mets.

He told Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that picking up a bat Thursday bothered him, but that he was going to give it another shot Friday, even though he has already been ruled out for this game. Sean Rodriguez will get another start in center field, hitting seventh.

