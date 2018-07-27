Pirates' Starling Marte: Sitting again Friday
Marte (hand) remains out of Friday's lineup against the Mets.
He told Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that picking up a bat Thursday bothered him, but that he was going to give it another shot Friday, even though he has already been ruled out for this game. Sean Rodriguez will get another start in center field, hitting seventh.
More News
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Out with bruised hand•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Diagnosed with contusion•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Leaves with hand discomfort•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Exits Wednesday's game following HBP•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Firing on all cylinders•
-
Pirates' Starling Marte: Launches 14th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...