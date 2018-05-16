Pirates' Starling Marte: Sitting out Wednesday

Cervelli (forearm) is out of the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox.

Even if he was at full strength, Cervelli likely would have headed to the bench for the day game after the night game, but the injury the backstop sustained Tuesday made it an even easier decision for the Pirates to hold him out for the series finale. Though he was able to take his base in the bottom of the third inning after getting drilled by a fastball on the inside of his right forearm in Tuesday's 7-0 victory, Cervelli was in too much pain to resume duties behind the plate in the top of the fourth. Cervelli downplayed the injury afterward and will be day-to-day heading into the four-game series with the Padres that begins Thursday, but if the forearm issue is still limiting the veteran's throwing ability by then, a trip to the disabled list could become more realistic. Elias Diaz will pick up the start at catcher Wednesday and would be in store for an increased role should Cervelli miss any additional time.