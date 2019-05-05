Pirates' Starling Marte: Smacks game-winning homer
Marte went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's victory over the Athletics.
The Pirates entered the bottom of the 13th inning down by two, but Marte would fix that with one swing, as he slugged a three-run blast to center to win the ballgame. The 30-year-old has struggled to hit for average so far this season (.211 through 22 games), but he managed to come up with the biggest hit of the day in the series finale.
