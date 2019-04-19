Pirates' Starling Marte: Starting versus Giants

Marte (head) is starting in center field and batting second Friday against the Giants.

Marte was hit in the head by a 94 mph fastball Wednesday, and although he stayed in the game it's nonetheless good to see him still starting Friday. The 30-year-old is slashing .215/.261/.400 with two home runs and three stolen bases through 70 plate appearances.

