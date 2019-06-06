Pirates' Starling Marte: Stays hot Wednesday
Marte went 3-for-3 with a double and a stolen base Wednesday in the Pirates' 7-4 win over the Braves.
Marte reached in all four of his plate appearances, as he was also struck by a pitch in the contest. Since returning from the 10-day injured list April 30, Marte is slashing an impressive .322/.365/.497 with five home runs and a 7-for-7 success rate on stolen-base attempts. He'll look to continue his hot-hitting ways in Thursday's series finale, as he'll man his usual spot in center field and hit third.
