Pirates' Starling Marte: Stays in game after HBP

Marte was hit in the head by a 94 mph fastball from reliever Joe Jimenez but stayed in Wednesday's game.

He took a direct hit to his batting helmet ear-flap and stayed on the ground for a minute. The Pirates are off Thursday, giving Marte an additional day to recover, but the team will be careful with its star center fielder -- especially since he's already missed time with a migraine headache in 2019.