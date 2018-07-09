Pirates' Starling Marte: Steals 22nd base

Marte went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in the Pirates' 4-1 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Marte has been on a steals bender, as he was able to swipe his fourth bag in his last three games in this contest. That gives him 22 on the season, so he figures to end up as one of the league leaders by season's end. He's also been swinging a hot bat lately, as this was fourth multi-hit game in a row to pump his average back up to .278.