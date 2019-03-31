Pirates' Starling Marte: Steals bag in season debut

Marte went 1-for-4 with a double, stolen base, RBI and two runs scored in a 5-0 victory against the Reds on Sunday.

All around, it was a strong debut for Marte, who missed the Pirates' season opener because of a migraine. He was in the lineup Saturday, but that game was postponed due to rain. Marte led the league in caught steals last season, but if healthy, he's expected to swipe 30 bags again in 2019.