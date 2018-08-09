Pirates' Starling Marte: Steals two bases
Marte went 1-for-5 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's win over the Rockies.
Marte's 27 stolen bases on the year are tied with Jose Ramirez and Billy Hamilton for second most in the league. Coupled with his .283/.329/.481 slash line and 17 homers, the 29-year-old is putting together one of his better campaigns to date.
