Pirates' Starling Marte: Steals two in first game back

Marte went 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases in his return from a pinky injury Tuesday.

After missing nearly a week, Marte stole his 17th and 18th bases of the season. The outfielder will look to pad his stats after an 80-game suspension and should reach 20 steals with little trouble. He also has an outside chance of beating the nine homers he hit in 2016. Marte currently sits at six home runs.