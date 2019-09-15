Pirates' Starling Marte: Still no timetable for return

General manager Neal Huntington said Sunday in his appearance on 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh that Marte is still experiencing inflammation in his left wrist.

Marte has been limited to a couple pinch-running appearances since injuring his wrist last Sunday. Huntington offered no update as to when he expects the outfielder to return to the starting lineup. Bryan Reynolds continues to start in center field in Marte's absence.

