Pirates' Starling Marte: Still out Wednesday
Marte (wrist) is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Giants.
He has been out of the lineup all week with a sprained wrist but appeared off the bench both Monday and Tuesday. Bryan Reynolds slides over to center field while Kevin Kramer starts in left field.
