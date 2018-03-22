Pirates' Starling Marte: Strong spring campaign
Marte is batting .410 in 39 at-bats with three home runs and six stolen bases in Grapefruit League action.
He appears happy and healthy while playing in his natural outfield spot, center field, for the first time following Andrew McCutchen's departure. The career .288 hitter batted .275 with seven homers and 20 stolen bases in 77 games last year, missing 80 games due to a PED suspension. While Marte is set to rebound, keep in mind he's only played in more than 135 games once because of an assortment of injuries.
