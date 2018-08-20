Pirates' Starling Marte: Struggling in August

Marte went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk Sunday.

He's hitting .172 with one homer and three RBI in 58 at-bats since Aug. 4. Marte ran slowly to first base two times Sunday, bringing into question a lack of hustle or hidden injury. The center fielder has appeared frustrated during his swoon, but he's shown an ability to quickly bounce back in the past. Marte dealt with an illness last week and spent time on the disabled list with an oblique injury earlier in the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories