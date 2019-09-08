Pirates' Starling Marte: Suffers sprained wrist
Marte sprained his left wrist in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
His left wrist bent back awkwardly after making the catch for the final out in the top of the ninth inning, and he was lifted for a pinch hitter to begin the bottom of the ninth. The Pirates have not announced a timetable for Marte's return, but with Pittsburgh out of the playoff mix, it would not be surprising if they played it safe and sat him for at least a few days.
