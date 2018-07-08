Pirates' Starling Marte: Swats 10th homer

Marte went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Phillies.

His third-inning shot off Jake Arrieta was his 10th homer of the year and first since June 19, ending a 13-game drought. Marte's been heating up despite the lack of power, though, banging out seven hits in his last three games to push his slash line on the season back up to .275/.326/.456.