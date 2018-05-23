Pirates' Starling Marte: Swinging indoors
Marte (oblique) recently started swinging in the indoor cages, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
He also progressed to running the bases Wednesday, so everything is pointing in the right direction, although there is no official timetable for his return. Austin Meadows, who is 6-for-15 with two home runs since getting promoted from Triple-A, will continue to start in center field while Marte is out.
