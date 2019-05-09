Pirates' Starling Marte: Swipes bag against Rangers

Marte went 1-for-5 with his six stolen base of the season Wednesday.

Since coming off of the injury list April 30, the center fielder has slashed .265/.306/.471 with two homers, five RBI and three stolen bases in seven starts. Marte is 8-for-30 with one homer and three steals against Thursday starter Michael Wacha. He batted leadoff for just the second time Wednesday and could look to run more frequently if he continues to bat atop the lineup.